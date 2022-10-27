DU students announce 9 proposals for COP27

Events

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 07:26 pm

Related News

DU students announce 9 proposals for COP27

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 07:26 pm
DU students announce 9 proposals for COP27

Dhaka University students have announced nine proposals for COP27 at a programme at the university campus.

Student's climate awareness platform 'Dhaka University for Climate Action' announced the proposal at Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus Thursday (27 October), reads a press release. 

The proposals are: Shifting the dependency on fossil fuel to renewable and sustainable energy in accordance with local ecosystem, ensuring social justice focusing on social and cultural dimensions, incorporating women protection and empowerment in every instance of climate justice, protection of the forest engaging indigenous population and indigenous knowledge, local knowledge and local identification of climate change victim, implementing climate rights framework, recognition of ecocide and climate refugee, accountability for climate change information and data, and injunctions of polluting MNCs & TNCs and strengthening national governments. 

Istiaq Nur Muhit, convenor of Dhaka University for Climate Action platform said in the event, "We need to act unitedly and we need to act now for ensuring justice to climate affected people." 

Addressing the event, Ferdous Siddique Saymon said, "Just as DU paved the way in many historical events of Bangladesh, DU will lead once again for people affected by climate change."

The event was hosted by Md Abidur Rahman (Mishu).

"We are mostly affected by climate change and that's why we need to be vocal about this," another speaker Rafia Rehnuma said.

Notably, Dhaka University for Climate Action Platform is working to collect and compile the opinions of DU students for the last two months and have organised an open discussion on 23 October. From more than 80 proposals, DUCA finalised nine. The copy of the proposition was sent to several national and international organisations after the event.

Dhaka University / COP27

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

10h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

17m | Videos
Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

32m | Videos
T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

21h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question