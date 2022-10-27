DU students announce 9 proposals for COP27

Dhaka University students have announced nine proposals for COP27 at a programme at the university campus.

Student's climate awareness platform 'Dhaka University for Climate Action' announced the proposal at Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus Thursday (27 October), reads a press release.

The proposals are: Shifting the dependency on fossil fuel to renewable and sustainable energy in accordance with local ecosystem, ensuring social justice focusing on social and cultural dimensions, incorporating women protection and empowerment in every instance of climate justice, protection of the forest engaging indigenous population and indigenous knowledge, local knowledge and local identification of climate change victim, implementing climate rights framework, recognition of ecocide and climate refugee, accountability for climate change information and data, and injunctions of polluting MNCs & TNCs and strengthening national governments.

Istiaq Nur Muhit, convenor of Dhaka University for Climate Action platform said in the event, "We need to act unitedly and we need to act now for ensuring justice to climate affected people."

Addressing the event, Ferdous Siddique Saymon said, "Just as DU paved the way in many historical events of Bangladesh, DU will lead once again for people affected by climate change."

The event was hosted by Md Abidur Rahman (Mishu).

"We are mostly affected by climate change and that's why we need to be vocal about this," another speaker Rafia Rehnuma said.

Notably, Dhaka University for Climate Action Platform is working to collect and compile the opinions of DU students for the last two months and have organised an open discussion on 23 October. From more than 80 proposals, DUCA finalised nine. The copy of the proposition was sent to several national and international organisations after the event.