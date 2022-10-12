Disaster management exercise inaugurated at BUP

The inauguration ceremony of disaster management exercise (DMX) 2.0 was held at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Wednesday.

The 2-day exercise was organised by the department of disaster and human security management (DHSM) under the faculty of arts and social sciences (FASS), read a press release.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam was present there as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "Fire safety, building safety, electrical safety should be ensured on everyone's own accord. In many commercial buildings, shops are placed on stairways. We will carry out drives randomly. Trade licences will be cancelled if any obstacle is found on the stairs of any building and if there is a defect in the security system."

Recalling the tragic memory of Savar's Rana Plaza collapse, Atiqul Islam said, "The Rana Plaza collapse happened just one month after I took over as the president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association. Immediately after the incident, I went there and took part in the rescue work."

The mayor also said, "The garment sector came under threat after the Rana Plaza collapse. I had regular meetings with Alliance and Accord on compliance issues. I worked with the National Fire Protection Association on fire safety, electric safety and building safety of factories. We have been able to sustain the garment sector by ensuring compliance."

BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, Pro-VC Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain and others were also present at the conference.