Ctg co-working hub launches second branch

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 09:34 pm

The first-ever co-working hub, Ekotro, has launched its second branch in Chawkbazar of Chattogram, to facilitate young entrepreneurs. 

Jatiya Party Presidium Member, Solaiman Alam Seth, inaugurated the branch on Wednesday.

In his speech, Solaiman Alam Seth said, working in a co-working space will reduce the investment risk for young entrepreneurs and new initiatives will be created by idea sharing.  

Founder of Ekotro, Sheikh Uzair, said globally reputed and successful companies like Uber, Metlife, and Loreal did not set up offices, purchasing flats or plots, when they entered the Bangladeshi market. They opted for co-working space to run their business.

"Based on that experience we started our Chattogram venture in December 2021. Our first project became successful in only six months," he said.  

Creative entrepreneurs always look for a productive and enjoyable workplace, but the lack of a perfect work place always prevails, Uzair added.     

"Although the concept of home office is gaining popularity now, it is challenging too. Besides, customers also do not feel comfortable meeting in a living room or coffee shop," he said.

"A new entrepreneur may not have the capital to set up an office," said Uzair, adding, "as such, co-working space is gaining popularity worldwide, especially among new entrepreneurs and freelancers.

