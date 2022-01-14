Athlete Saiful Islam Shanto starts touring the country on foot

Events

TBS Report
14 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 09:21 pm

Athlete Saiful Islam Shanto starts touring the country on foot

On his 4050 km journey, he will donate blood and raise awareness about the importance of planting trees and using plastics sensibly

TBS Report
14 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 09:21 pm
Athlete Saiful Islam Shanto starts touring the country on foot

Athlete Saiful Islam Shanto started his "64 district Walking Challenge 2022" from the Central Shaheed Minar at 10am on Friday, aiming to reach Narayanganj on the first day of the tour.

Undertaking the challenge, Shanto will cover 64 districts, walking a total of 4,050 km in the next three months.

He will walk 50 km a day to reach the final destination of his country tour, Cox's Bazar district, said a press statement.

Shanto is doing this country tour with the help of Shwaroz Adventure and the supervision of the Hikers Society of Bangladesh.

On his walk through 64 districts, he is determined to plant a tree in each district and highlight the importance of conserving the natural environment among students at different educational institutions, reads the press statement.

He will convey awareness messages to citizens on the importance of donating blood to save lives, planting trees to save nature, and the sensible use of plastics to protect the environment.

Shanto has a passion for walking. On 16 December 2021, he participated in a 71 km "Victory Day Walk" programme on Mymensingh highway to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Independence.

Besides celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he walked 100 km in 24 hours on 20 November 2020, from Dhaka to Cumilla on an awareness programme.

Earlier in 2020, Shanto started off on 12 August to 16 districts, completing a 1000 km tour (Cumilla to Banglabandha) on foot in 40 days.

He also completed a hiking challenge in 2018, the "100 km Hill Challenge" on the country's steepest Bandarban-Alikadam track.

Apart from being an active member of the country's largest running groups, he has been running a group of 2,000 members, the "Debidwar Runners" of Debidwar upazila.

Shanto completed his BSc in Geography and Environmental Science from National University.

Bangladesh / Top News

Citizen Saiful Islam Shanto / travel on foot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Shovon Islam. Illustration: TBS

As RMG orders surge, so do the headaches

10h | Panorama
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

10h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Towards creating a more equal society

10h | Thoughts
Rafiqul Islam has dedicated his whole life to the art of rickshaw painting. The painting pictured here was inspired by the famous Dogs Playing Poker painting. Photo: Protibha

Rickshaw art seeks refuge on boxes, cups and ornaments

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

2h | Videos
Helpful horse in remote life

Helpful horse in remote life

6h | Videos
The way, not the will

The way, not the will

6h | Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike