Certificate ceremony of BAF flight safety officers’ course held

Events

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 06:43 pm

Related News

Certificate ceremony of BAF flight safety officers’ course held

Squadron Leader Mustak Mahmud received the “Chief of Air Staff Troph”’ for his best performance

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 06:43 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The certificate giving ceremony of No 67 Flight Safety Officers' Course of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was held at Flight Safety Institute at Dhaka Cantonment on Monday.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Plans) Air Vice Marshal AHM Fazlul Haque distributed certificates among the officers who have successfully completed the course over a period of 10 weeks, said an ISPR press release.

Squadron Leader Mustak Mahmud Imran received the "Chief of Air Staff Trophy" for his best performance in the course.

A total of 15 student officers participated in this course, including 12 from BAF, one officer each from Nigeria Air Force, Pakistan Air Force and Sri Lanka Air Force. 

The Assistant Chief of Air Staff congratulated the participating student officers for successful completion of their training and urged them to perform their duties with professionalism. 

Among others, senior officers of Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Navy were present on the occasion.

Bangaldesh Air Force / ISPR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

4h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

7h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

8h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unbearable traffic jam across the capital

Unbearable traffic jam across the capital

1h | Videos
The story of a vintage collector

The story of a vintage collector

1h | Videos
Man United and Ajax exit Champions League

Man United and Ajax exit Champions League

1h | Videos
Sensor’s called whisher

Sensor’s called whisher

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years