Certificate ceremony of BAF flight safety officers’ course held

The certificate giving ceremony of No 67 Flight Safety Officers' Course of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was held at Flight Safety Institute at Dhaka Cantonment on Monday.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Plans) Air Vice Marshal AHM Fazlul Haque distributed certificates among the officers who have successfully completed the course over a period of 10 weeks, said an ISPR press release.

Squadron Leader Mustak Mahmud Imran received the "Chief of Air Staff Trophy" for his best performance in the course.

A total of 15 student officers participated in this course, including 12 from BAF, one officer each from Nigeria Air Force, Pakistan Air Force and Sri Lanka Air Force.

The Assistant Chief of Air Staff congratulated the participating student officers for successful completion of their training and urged them to perform their duties with professionalism.

Among others, senior officers of Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Navy were present on the occasion.