The Business Standard: Partnerships & Initiatives

Post Budget Symposium

On the occasion of the release of our 50th National Budget, NSU Talks, in collaboration with North South University Finance Club, powered by The Business Standard organized Post Budget Symposium in regards to spreading awareness about the budget to the youth of the country. The event was categorized into two parts. In the first part, a webinar was organized, inviting some esteemed speakers from across the country to discuss the budget. In the second part of the event, there was a "Call for Papers" from the students across the country to write a 500-600-word article on their views on the following budget segments: - The impact of the budget on the Healthcare Sector, the impact of the budget on the Educational Sector, the budget and the survival of SMEs in the current pandemic, the impact of budget on the food and agriculture sector and the review of the taxes in accordance with the current budget. The best article was published in The Business Standard.

Straight from the Leaders

BRAC University Leadership Development Forum arranged an hour long webinar - 'Straight from The Leaders' powered by The Business Standard where they invited some of the industry leaders to guide students on developing their skills and grooming themselves for the corporate world.

Fintech Week

The FinTech Week 2021, organized by East West University Investment and Finance Club and powered by The Business Standard, was a 3-day long event divided into 9 consecutive sessions in diversified fields of FinTech where each day included three sessions covered by the FinTech industry experts. 200+ young enthusiasts registered for the event and the participants got certificates for participating in the knowledge-sharing virtual seminar.

Webinar Series

The Department of English and Modern Languages (DEML) of North South University (NSU) arranged a number of webinars entitled Tips and Tricks for IELTS, Tips and Tricks for GMAT and GRE, etc. The series of webinars were powered by The Business Standard

HR Rethink

NSU HR CLUB has organized their first webinar series named 'HR RETHINK' powered by The Business Standard. They have conducted the entire webinar event in two sessions on Facebook Live to enlighten the students about the real HR world and the current job market during the COVID-19 pandemic. NSU HR CLUB brought some notable corporate elites as panelists who belong to reputed HR backgrounds.

EdTech Summit

Excellence Bangladesh, in collaboration with The Business Standard, organized EdTech Summit 2021, bringing together entrepreneurs and people associated with the country's reputed e-learning platforms.

Global Education Summit

Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs (YSSE) - a youth-focused social entrepreneurship-based organization, has organized an international event "Global Education Summit 2021" powered by The Business Standard which took place virtually, consisting of insightful discussions in the field of online learning.

Leadership Aspects of The Corporate World

BRAC University Entrepreneurship Development Forum (BUEDF) organized Leadership Aspects of The Corporate World, presented by Deal Bazar and powered by The Business Standard. These seminars helped students to become familiar with the leadership skills, career challenges, employment problems of the corporate world, a look at student potential and its influence on corporate life.