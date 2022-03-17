BEPZA celebrates 102nd Birth Anniversary of Bangabandhu

Events

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 04:06 pm

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) celebrated 102nd Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner yesterday.

The national flag was hoisted early in the morning in the BEPZA Executive Office in Dhaka marking the day.

High officials of the BEPZA led by Ali Reza Mazid, the acting executive chairman of the authority, placed a wreath at the mural of the greatest Bengali of all times on the BEPZA Complex premises, said a press release.

A discussion on childhood, life and political activities of Bangabandhu was also held at the complex. 

Nazma Binte Alamgir, executive director (public relations), Md Khorshid Alam, executive director (enterprise services), and Md Tofazzal Hossain, chief accounts and finance officer, spoke at the discussion.

They said Bangladesh would have not been created without the birth of Bangabandhu. 

The eight EPZs, including BEPZA Economic Zone, Mirsharai, and all public school and colleges run by the BEPZA also observed the day. 

Doa mahfil was arranged in BEPZA Executive Office and in all the EPZs after Zuhr prayer.

