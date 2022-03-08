Bangladesh Air Force holds a three-day annual winter exercise

The three-day annual winter exercise of the Bangladesh Air Force, titled Wintex-2022, concluded at different bases of the airforce across the country on Tuesday.

The strength of the Bangladesh Air Force and combat capabilities were assessed and a set of recommendations was made through this event to build a more capable air defence system for the future, said a press release.

On the closing day, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan visited the BAF Base Bangabandhu and the BAF Base Bashar in the capital and witnessed the activities of the exercise. Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Plans) Air Vice Marshal AHM Fazlul Haque and other senior officials of the force were also present on the occasion.

The Air Command Operation Centre organised the event, at which a limited number of members of Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Civil Defence and BNCC (Air Wing) also participated, the release reads.

All types of BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, radar squadrons and units took part in the exercise that started on Sunday.

As part of the exercise, the pilots of the Bangladesh Air Force showed a variety of air warfare tactics, the press release said.