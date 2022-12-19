AROUND THE TOWN

The scarcity of land in Dhaka is set to increase due to the new Detailed Area Plan. Photo: TBS

Event

'At Point Zero', a book launch event and an architectural exhibition by Archtwist

Venue: Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi

Date: 17 – 19 December

Time: 3 PM – 9 PM

'SEU Cultural Fest 2022', a music, dance and art competition for university students

Venue: Southeast University BCPR Department, Banani

Date: 18 – 31 December

Time: 10 AM – 6 PM

'Problematic Loveletters', launching of a poetry book by Venessa Kaiser

Venue: Urban Spoon, Banani

Date: 23 December

Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00PM

Art

'19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh', the biggest international art exhibition in Asia featuring participation from 114 countries

Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha

Date: 8 December – 7 January 2023

Time: 11AM – 8PM (3 PM to 8 PM on Fridays)

'Sangram', a solo exhibition of artworks of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 13 – 31 December

Time: 11 AM – 8 PM

'Bengal Stream: The Vibrant Architecture Scene of Bangladesh', an exhibition celebrating the dynamism and innovation of contemporary architecture in Bangladesh

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 9 December – 9 January

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

'Urban Sketching Workshop – 01'

Venue: Day 01 – Bahadur Shah Park and St Thomas' Cathedral, Johnson Road,

Day 02 – Beauty Boarding, Northbrook Hall (Laal kuthi) and Mongolabash Banglabazar and Farashgonj

Date: 23 – 24 December

Time: 9 AM