AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'At Point Zero', a book launch event and an architectural exhibition by Archtwist
Venue: Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi
Date: 17 – 19 December
Time: 3 PM – 9 PM
'SEU Cultural Fest 2022', a music, dance and art competition for university students
Venue: Southeast University BCPR Department, Banani
Date: 18 – 31 December
Time: 10 AM – 6 PM
'Problematic Loveletters', launching of a poetry book by Venessa Kaiser
Venue: Urban Spoon, Banani
Date: 23 December
Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00PM
Art
'19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh', the biggest international art exhibition in Asia featuring participation from 114 countries
Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha
Date: 8 December – 7 January 2023
Time: 11AM – 8PM (3 PM to 8 PM on Fridays)
'Sangram', a solo exhibition of artworks of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 13 – 31 December
Time: 11 AM – 8 PM
'Bengal Stream: The Vibrant Architecture Scene of Bangladesh', an exhibition celebrating the dynamism and innovation of contemporary architecture in Bangladesh
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 9 December – 9 January
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM
'Urban Sketching Workshop – 01'
Venue: Day 01 – Bahadur Shah Park and St Thomas' Cathedral, Johnson Road,
Day 02 – Beauty Boarding, Northbrook Hall (Laal kuthi) and Mongolabash Banglabazar and Farashgonj
Date: 23 – 24 December
Time: 9 AM