Army chief inspects Padma’s left bank conservation work

Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspected the conservation work of the left bank of River Padma at Dohar upazila in Dhaka on Saturday.

Under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the left bank conservation project, from Majhirchar to Moksedpur via Narisha Bazar in Dohar, is being implemented by the 25 Engineer Construction Battalion under the 24 Engineer Construction Brigade of the Bangladesh Army, says a press release.

Shafiuddin expressed satisfaction at the progress of the project and provided necessary instructions during the visit.

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to the PM, senior army officials and local dignitaries were present at that time.

To achieve the status of a developed country, the government is giving priority to industrialisation. To implement Vision-2041, the government has adopted a plan to build an economic zone in Dohar to facilitate industrialisation in the country. But the erosion of Padma's left bank is a major obstacle to achieving the goal.

In this context, the 25 Engineer Construction Battalion started implementing the project in April 2019, after it was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on 10 September 2018.

Under the project, a 6km protection dam is being constructed and a 12.20km area is being dredged along the left bank of Padma at Dohar.

The members of 25 Engineer Construction Battalion worked tirelessly to save Dohar from the erosion of Padma, dumping and placing geo bags in an area of 6km in a very short period. Construction of around 3.5km of the 6km protection dam has already been completed. Construction of the remaining 2.5km of the protection dam is in progress.

The implementation of the project, to be completed by June 2024, is expected to pave the way for economic development in Dohar and play an important role in the socio-economic development of the people in the region.