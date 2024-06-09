Apex Astro Olympiad selection process begins 5 July

The Bangladesh Astronomical Association announced the commencement of the selection process for the Apex Astro Olympiad, an initiative aimed at promoting astronomy in the country.

Students between the ages of 14 and 18 are eligible to participate, with the selection process officially beginning on 5 July. Students can register online through the official website of the association.

Bangladesh Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics Committee made the announcement during a press conference held at the East-West University campus in the capital on Saturday. Bangladesh Astronomical Association Chairman, Moshrul Amin, delivered a written speech outlining the programme's details.

The press conference also revealed that the Apex Astro Olympiad National Selection will be held in Dhaka on 3 August. This initial selection will involve 500 shortlisted contestants.

Subsequently, a further 30 students (15 from the senior group and 15 from the junior group) will be chosen to participate in a 4-day residential camp followed by the final selection process.

The five students ultimately selected will represent Bangladesh at the upcoming 28th International Astronomy Olympiad. The Bangladesh Astronomical Association and East West University will collaborate on the academic content for both the Apex Astro Olympiad and the International Olympiad.

Dr Mohammed Farasuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, served as the chief guest at the press conference.

He said, "When I was a student, Russia sent the Sputnik spacecraft into space. At that time I thought, Russia has gone far ahead in space science, why can't we? However, we are gradually progressing in astronomy. This Astro Olympiad will play a role in the practice of knowledge and science nationally."

Professor Shams Rahman, vice-chancellor of East West University, also offered his perspective, "The time has come for the government to prioritise and invest money in space and astronomy."