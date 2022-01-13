AFD seminar on women, peace, security

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, was chief guest at the event

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Armed Forces Division (AFD) organised a seminar on Wednesday at Kurmitola Golf Club, on Women, Peace, and Security.

The seminar highlighted how far Bangladesh has come in terms of women's empowerment, read a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the public relations division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, was present at the event as chief guest. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was present as a special guest.

In light of the current Covid-19 situation, the seminar was organised on a small scale while many joined the event virtually. Some 300 people participated in the seminar.

The participants underscored the importance of such seminars and hoped that such seminars would enhance cooperation at the national level.

