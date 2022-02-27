8 women to get Aparajita award

Eight distinguished women are being honored as recipients of the Aparajita award-2022 for their contributions to the society, state as well as the international community.

The award ceremony will be held on 1 March at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, said a press release.

The title sponsors of the initiative are Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), powered by Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, with Prince, Kazi Agro Limited, JCX and Chaiti as co-sponsors.

Journalist Mustafiz Shafi and Poet Alfred Khokon, jury board members, disclosed the names of the awardees in a press conference recently.

Novelist and Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain and writer Anwara Syed Haq were on the jury board to pick the awardees.

According to the media release, the awards will be given under eight different categories. Each awardee will receive a crest and a check of Tk50, 000.

The eight awardees are: Rokeya Kabir (Liberation War), Nasreen Jahan (Language-Literature), Kanak Chanpa Chakma (Art and Culture), Actress Aupee Karim (Entertainment), Dr Rubana Huq (Entrepreneurial Women), Tanjiba Rahman (Information Technology), Milon Chisim, (Enlightened Women) and Salma Khatun (Sports).

Jatiya Sangsad speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will attend the ceremony as chief guest and the State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Mohammad Enamur Rahman and the State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Meher Afroz Chumki will attend as special guest.