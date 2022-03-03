360m suffering from hearing loss globally

Nearly 5% of the world population, which is some 360 million, are suffering from hearing loss and the number can reach 2.5 billion by 2050, said speakers at an event held marking the World Hearing Day on Thursday.

They stressed the importance of hearing and discussed the needful to prevent hearing loss at the rally and discussion meeting, held at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital on the day.

The Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery of the CMH organised the events on the World Hearing Day, the theme of which this year is "To hear for life, listen with care", reads a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Brigadier General Jamil Ahmad, commandant of the CMH, gave the welcome speech in the event where Colonel Mohammad Sirajul Islam, head of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Department read out the keynote speech.

Brigadier General Md Abdur Razzak, chief physician general, spoke as the special guest of the event attended by Brigadier General Shafiqul Alam among others.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) data, nearly 5% of the world population is suffering from hearing loss.