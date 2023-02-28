3-day tourism fair to kick off Thursday

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 08:30 pm

3-day tourism fair to kick off Thursday

There will be tour packages with special discounts to visit different spots at home and abroad 

3-day tourism fair to kick off Thursday

The 11th Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair is all set to kick off on Thursday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

At a press conference in the capital on Tuesday, the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab), the organiser of the three-day fair, hoped that the event would be more colourful than the previous year.

Tourism companies, tour operators, travel agents, hotels, resorts, amusement parks and transport companies from home and abroad will participate in the fair supported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation and Bangladesh Tourism Board.

Tourism stakeholders from at least eight countries are scheduled to attend the event. The fair will accommodate 146 stalls in 14 pavilions under three halls.

While addressing the media, Toab President Md Shiblul Azam Koreshi said that the fair would revive the tourism industry from Covid-19 losses and play an important role in the country's economy.

"A number of seminars, roundtables and B2B [business to business] meetings will be held at the fair where both local and foreign tour operators will have the opportunity to share their knowledge and experience to take the industry forward," he said.

There will be packages with special discounts from participating companies to visit different tourist spots in Bangladesh, especially during the two upcoming Eid holidays.

Since 2007, Toab has been organising the country's largest tourism fair aiming at the industry's sustainable development.

The fair will be open for visitors from 10 am to 8 pm every day. The entry ticket will cost Tk30, however, students and freedom fighters can enjoy free entry by showing their ID cards.

First Trip is the title sponsor of this year's edition.

