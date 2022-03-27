3-day Sikder Group Golf Tournament ends

The curtain fell on the three-day "9th Sikder Group Independence Day Golf Tournament 2022" on Saturday at the Kurmitola Golf Course of the Dhaka Cantonment in the city, with Ezaz Ahmed clinching the champion's title and Colonel Humayun Rashed becoming runner-up.

Tahmina Rahman became the ladies' winner at the tournament, says an ISPR release issued Sunday.

Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, chief of general staff of Bangladesh Army, handed over the prizes to the winners attending the prize-giving ceremony as the chief guest.

