3-day National Fruit Fair ends

A three-day National Fruit Fair held at the Krishibid Institution (KIB) in the capital's Khamarbari area concluded on Saturday (8 June).

The fair was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture with the theme "Fruits, Nutrition, and Smart Agriculture for a Wealthy Bangladesh".

Abdur Razzaque, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture and former agriculture minister, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the fair at BARC Milonayatan on Saturday afternoon.

A total of eight government and 55 private organisations participated in this year's fair. Various types of fruits and fruit cultivation technologies were displayed at 63 stalls.