3-day Eid exhibition ends in Ctg

Events

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 10:15 pm

Related News

3-day Eid exhibition ends in Ctg

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 10:15 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A three-day grand Eid exhibition at Hotel Radisson Blue Bay View in Chattogram ended on Saturday.

The trade exhibition was organised by the Facebook-based lifestyle group Makeup-Shakeup by Juhi Chowdhury.

The event was open for all from 11:00 am till 11:00 pm where about 65 women online entrepreneurs from Dhaka and Chattogram took part.

The entrepreneurs participated with dresses, cosmetics, jewellery, showpieces, home décors, food items, events and Mehendi art, and other products.    

Makeup Shakeup group admin Juhi Chowdhury said that there was a huge rush of visitors in the three days and they could buy Eid products under one roof.   

Eid / Exhibition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

2h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

13h | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

10h | Panorama
Mark Gilbert. Sketch: TBS

Bank of England joins the scream-if-you-wanna-hike-faster gang

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 countries to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

3 countries to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

1h | Videos
Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

2h | Videos
How to handle stress and anxiety at work

How to handle stress and anxiety at work

2h | Videos
Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani