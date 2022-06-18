3-day Eid exhibition ends in Ctg

A three-day grand Eid exhibition at Hotel Radisson Blue Bay View in Chattogram ended on Saturday.

The trade exhibition was organised by the Facebook-based lifestyle group Makeup-Shakeup by Juhi Chowdhury.

The event was open for all from 11:00 am till 11:00 pm where about 65 women online entrepreneurs from Dhaka and Chattogram took part.

The entrepreneurs participated with dresses, cosmetics, jewellery, showpieces, home décors, food items, events and Mehendi art, and other products.

Makeup Shakeup group admin Juhi Chowdhury said that there was a huge rush of visitors in the three days and they could buy Eid products under one roof.