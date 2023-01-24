15th International plastic fair from 22 February 

Fifteenth International Plastic, Packaging, and Printing Industrial Fair (IPF-2023) will begin from 22 February at International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka to showcase the latest digital printing and packaging machinery.

Nearly 300 companies from 21 countries will participate in the four days long fair to showcase their products in 469 stalls.

Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) and Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co., Ltd will jointly organise the fair which will continue till 25 February, said BPGMEA President Samim Ahmed in a press conference on Tuesday at BPGMEA conference room in Dhaka.

Local small entrepreneurs will be able to source the latest technology of the plastic Industry from local and international companies, Samim Ahmed added.

The BPGMEA president said that according to data, Bangladesh exports $1.2 billion worth of plastic products a year and earns Tk3,500 crore export revenue from this sector. About 12 lakh people are employed by the sector.

Plastic exports brought home $166.25 million in the last fiscal year, up by 44.21% year-on-year, Samim Ahmed told the press conference.

However, Bangladesh still occupies only 0.1% of the $570 billion global market, he added.