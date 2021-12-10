10 teams receive Tk1 crore in Mujib 100Idea Contest 2021

Events

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 09:00 pm

Related News

10 teams receive Tk1 crore in Mujib 100Idea Contest 2021

Each team has received Tk10 lakh for their innovative ideas in the prize giving ceremony

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 09:00 pm
10 teams receive Tk1 crore in Mujib 100Idea Contest 2021

The "Mujib 100Idea Contest 2021", organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), has recently rewarded 10 innovative teams.

Each team has received Tk10 lakh for their innovative ideas in the prize giving ceremony.

Alongside the prize money, the teams will be receiving incubation support from ICT Division where they can form their own start-ups. 

The event was held on Friday at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre where State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury distributed the money among the winners. 

UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah presided over the event. Md Sajjad Hossain, organising chair, IC4IR 2021 and a member of the UGC, and CU Professor Dr Shahadat Hossain, spoke among others.

The event was attended by the competition's judges, senior officials of education ministry and ICT ministry, UGC divisional head, members of IC4IR organising committee and sub-committees, teachers from different universities and students.

Top News

University Grants Commission (UGC) / ICT Ministry / Mujib100

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

10h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

10h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

4h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study