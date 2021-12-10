10 teams receive Tk1 crore in Mujib 100Idea Contest 2021

The "Mujib 100Idea Contest 2021", organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), has recently rewarded 10 innovative teams.

Each team has received Tk10 lakh for their innovative ideas in the prize giving ceremony.

Alongside the prize money, the teams will be receiving incubation support from ICT Division where they can form their own start-ups.

The event was held on Friday at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre where State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury distributed the money among the winners.

UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah presided over the event. Md Sajjad Hossain, organising chair, IC4IR 2021 and a member of the UGC, and CU Professor Dr Shahadat Hossain, spoke among others.

The event was attended by the competition's judges, senior officials of education ministry and ICT ministry, UGC divisional head, members of IC4IR organising committee and sub-committees, teachers from different universities and students.