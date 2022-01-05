Blackbuck: The long-lost antelope

Earth

Muntasir Akash
05 January, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 12:15 pm

Related News

Blackbuck: The long-lost antelope

Blackbuck is one of the six antelopes of the Indian Subcontinent. Just a century back, the beautiful black-and-white animals used to roam the savanna tracts of the Greater Dinajpur region 

Muntasir Akash
05 January, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 12:15 pm
A male blackbuck
A male blackbuck

The most appealing of the entire Indian Subcontinent bovid diversity is the blackbuck. Full grown males are the show-stoppers, a norm in the group. 

With black torso and snow-white belly, legs carefully patterned with black streak on white base, white eye-patch on a black face, straight, paired horns with spiraling rings, this antelope is a shining example of synchronicity. 

The blackbuck is a diurnal antelope, though is less active at noon when summer temperatures rise. It can run at a speed of 80 kilometres per hour.

The blackbuck is a species of grassy plains and lightly forested areas; habitats which no longer exist in Bangladesh. So does not the blackbuck. 

Species profile

Common and scientific name: Blackbuck Antelope cervicapra

The Antelope is endemic to the Indian subcontinent. Pakistan also lost their blackbuck populations. In Nepal, the last surviving blackbucks inhabit the Bardia National Park. In 2008, the population was estimated to comprise 184 individuals.

Blackbuck, like all antelopes, are fixed horn-species. In contrast, deer yearly shed their horny projection, producing one or more tings during regeneration until it gets a mature-shape. 

In 2018, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, in a high-profile case, was sentenced to five years imprisonment for poaching a blackbuck in 1998.

Features

Blackbuck / Blackbuck Antelope cervicapra / Indian subcontinent 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A male blackbuck

Blackbuck: The long-lost antelope

1h | Earth
An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

2h | Earth
Representation Image. Photo TBS

Banks in stock market: Shot in the arm or recipe for disaster?

2h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chottogram's white tiger

Chottogram's white tiger

1h | Videos
Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

1h | Videos
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

1h | Videos
Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership