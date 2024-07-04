China warns of hotter, longer heatwaves as climate change intensifies

Climate Change

Reuters
04 July, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 05:24 pm

Related News

China warns of hotter, longer heatwaves as climate change intensifies

In its annual climate "Blue Book", the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) warned that maximum temperatures across the country could rise by 1.7-2.8 degrees Celsius within 30 years

Reuters
04 July, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 05:24 pm
A man wearing face mask reacts on a street amid a heatwave warning, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man wearing face mask reacts on a street amid a heatwave warning, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

China is facing hotter and longer heatwaves and more frequent and unpredictable heavy rain as a result of climate change, the weather bureau warned on Thursday, as the world's second-biggest economy braces for another scorching summer.

In its annual climate "Blue Book", the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) warned that maximum temperatures across the country could rise by 1.7-2.8 degrees Celsius within 30 years, with eastern China and the northwestern region of Xinjiang set to suffer the most.

Last year, average national temperatures hit a new high, leading to record levels of glacial retreat and melting permafrost in the northwest, the Blue Book said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

China describes itself as one of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries, and it is coming under increasing pressure to adapt to rapidly changing weather patterns and sea levels that are rising faster than the global average.

"China is a region that is sensitive to global climate change, a region where the impact will be significant," said Yuan Jiashuang, vice-director of the CMA's National Climate Centre, at a briefing.

She warned that if emissions remained high, extreme heat events expected to occur once every fifty years in China could happen every other year by the end of the century, and rainfall could double and become more unpredictable.

The weather bureau said on Thursday that it expects temperatures in most areas across China to be relatively high over the next few months, signalling a second consecutive summer of extreme heat.

"The weather is going to be different from previous years and there is more extreme weather now," said Chen Yuhan, a resident of China's commercial hub Shanghai, which saw above-38 Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) temperatures on Thursday.

"It surprises me every time I go out."

Torrential rains and floods are already battering the south and temperatures have broken records in several parts of north and central China, threatening crops and putting pressure on electricity grids.

Average temperatures from March to May hit their highest since records began in 1961, according to official data.

Record-breaking temperatures last month broiled key grain producing provinces in the northwest and east, forcing corn farmers to delay planting, while torrential rain in other regions flooded soybean and rice fields.

"It is necessary to guard against the risk of yield reduction of cotton, early rice and late rice caused by high temperature and heat damage," Jia Xiaolong, CMA's deputy director, said at the briefing.

Summer temperatures in regions including Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, Gansu and Ningxia are expected to be 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above normal, CMA said.

The weather bureau also said that two typhoons could make landfall in mainland China in July. The typhoons are expected to move in a westward or northwestward direction, authorities said.

Last year, two powerful typhoons – Doksuri and Haikui - made landfall, causing massive rains that broke records in some areas, unleashed flooding and prompted widespread evacuations.

Top News / China

China / heat / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

8h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

22h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

1h | Videos
Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

1h | Videos
Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

2h | Videos
Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Attack

Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Attack

3h | Videos