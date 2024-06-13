Bridge gap between long-term climate plans, annual budgets: Experts to govt

Climate expert Qazi Khalikuzzaman Ahmad, centre, presides over a seminar conducted by EquityBD Chief Moderator Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in Dhaka on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy

The government should bridge the gap between long-term climate plans and annual budgets, experts said in a seminar in Dhaka on Thursday.

Several long-term plans have been formulated to address the impacts of climate change, including the Centenary Delta Plan but the allocation required to implement the plans is not reflected in the national budget, they said at the seminar on self-reliant climate finance organised by EquityBD, AOSED, CLEAN, CSRL and COAST Foundation.

Climate expert Qazi Khalikuzzaman Ahmad presided over the seminar conducted by EquityBD Chief Moderator Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, according to a press release.

While presenting the keynote, Coast Foundation's climate project head Abul Hasan highlighted three demands for climate finance.

One of the demands was that at least 3% of GDP should be allocated to climate finance in the national budget following policies and plans to reduce dependence on foreign loans to implement plans for the protection of vulnerable populations.

Khalikuzzaman said as the National River Protection Commission has no power, there is no instance of punishing or fining any of river encroachers.