Bridge gap between long-term climate plans, annual budgets: Experts to govt

Climate Change

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 09:30 pm

Related News

Bridge gap between long-term climate plans, annual budgets: Experts to govt

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 09:30 pm
Climate expert Qazi Khalikuzzaman Ahmad, centre, presides over a seminar conducted by EquityBD Chief Moderator Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in Dhaka on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy
Climate expert Qazi Khalikuzzaman Ahmad, centre, presides over a seminar conducted by EquityBD Chief Moderator Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in Dhaka on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy

The government should bridge the gap between long-term climate plans and annual budgets, experts said in a seminar in Dhaka on Thursday.

Several long-term plans have been formulated to address the impacts of climate change, including the Centenary Delta Plan but the allocation required to implement the plans is not reflected in the national budget, they said at the seminar on self-reliant climate finance organised by EquityBD, AOSED, CLEAN, CSRL and COAST Foundation.

Climate expert Qazi Khalikuzzaman Ahmad presided over the seminar conducted by EquityBD Chief Moderator Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, according to a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While presenting the keynote, Coast Foundation's climate project head Abul Hasan highlighted three demands for climate finance.

One of the demands was that at least 3% of GDP should be allocated to climate finance in the national budget following policies and plans to reduce dependence on foreign loans to implement plans for the protection of vulnerable populations.

Khalikuzzaman said as the National River Protection Commission has no power, there is no instance of punishing or fining any of river encroachers.

climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

10h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

13h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

23h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

2h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

4h | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

38m | Videos
ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

5h | Videos