End of two years, promise of a new journey

Editorial

22 August, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 11:55 am

Related News

End of two years, promise of a new journey

22 August, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 11:55 am
End of two years, promise of a new journey

We are now two, still a toddler – tbsnews.net. Another year has rolled over for The Business Standard in its journey as a news portal.

But even within only two years, we have learned to walk tall and proud because of our journalistic feat. We have been impartial and innovative. We have been ceaselessly creative and incisive in our treatment of news. We conduct ourselves ethically and we have corrected any mistakes with alacrity and redressed those immediately.

Our journalism has been embraced well by our readers and we thank them profusely.

The next year will be even more exciting for us as we plan more interesting projects, some of them quite disruptive and that is the main lifeline to survive in the ever-changing digital environment. We promise to be more into disruptive creativity to engage our readers, to provide them with better information and to make life more diverse.

Bangladesh / Top News

The Business Standard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding