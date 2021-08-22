End of two years, promise of a new journey

We are now two, still a toddler – tbsnews.net. Another year has rolled over for The Business Standard in its journey as a news portal.

But even within only two years, we have learned to walk tall and proud because of our journalistic feat. We have been impartial and innovative. We have been ceaselessly creative and incisive in our treatment of news. We conduct ourselves ethically and we have corrected any mistakes with alacrity and redressed those immediately.

Our journalism has been embraced well by our readers and we thank them profusely.

The next year will be even more exciting for us as we plan more interesting projects, some of them quite disruptive and that is the main lifeline to survive in the ever-changing digital environment. We promise to be more into disruptive creativity to engage our readers, to provide them with better information and to make life more diverse.