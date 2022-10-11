This year’s Nobel in economics is a warning for bank management!

Economy

Wahiduddin Mahmud
11 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 10:03 pm

Related News

This year’s Nobel in economics is a warning for bank management!

Wahiduddin Mahmud
11 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 10:03 pm
This year’s Nobel in economics is a warning for bank management!

The three economists, who won the Nobel Prize this year for their contributions to the analysis of the financial sector, worked on the relationship between financial crises and banking sector management. All three are in their seventies and their research dates back to the early 90s. 

Their research is not only beneficial for developed countries but guidance can be obtained from their work in determining the management policies of the banking sector of less developed countries as well.

Earlier, two economists in 1997 and three economists in 2013 were jointly awarded the Nobel for their analysis of the financial sector. But all of their research was tied to the dynamics and the ups and downs of the stock market.

All those analyses are considered to be of little use in preventing or predicting stock market crashes as trading patterns of the stock market cannot be explained only by the rational behaviour of the economy. That is why a new type of economics called "Neuro-economics" is now being researched.

But the work of this year's Nobel laureates focuses on the role of commercial banks in the financial sector and their analysis is much more pragmatic, which can play an effective role in preventing the possible collapse of the banking system.

Among the issues they analysed were the crisis of depositors' confidence in the banking system, the importance of due diligence in granting loans, and caution about bank liquidity and capital shortfalls. 

They also analysed the issues of adequate deposit insurance to keep troubled banks afloat and the government's heavy cost burden to save the bank that became bankrupt after failing to be cautious in time.

It should be noted that caution in all these matters is necessary for the banking sector of Bangladesh. As far as I can remember, only Tk 1 lakh per deposit is insured in our banks. Already there have been cases of salvaging banks from bankruptcy. There have been many discussions about the management weakness in many banks and the lack of competence in regulatory agencies, but the situation seems to be not improving much.

The problem of the banking sector is not easily visible because there is no alternative to depositing money in the bank. But when a disaster occurs, the entire economy pays a heavy price. This year's Nobel Prize has brought a warning message for bank management in many countries.

[The author is an economist and former adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh. The essay was taken from his Facebook post]

Top News

Nobel Prize / economics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

10h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

11h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

3h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

6h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro