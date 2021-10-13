World investors are eyeing Chattogram: Ambassador Miller

Eyes of the world's investors are on Chattogram as there are immense possibilities and fields for investment in the port city, Earl R. Miller, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh said on Wednesday.

"The United States is also interested in investing in Chittagong. The next steps will be taken after investing and feasibility study, especially in education, health, ICT and tourism," the ambassador said following a meeting with Chattogram City Mayor Rezaul Karim in the commercial capital of the country.

"We believe that Chattogram will soon be integrated as an effective link of regional and global connectivity in the way big projects have been implemented and are being implemented."

"If participation of the world's major economic powers is ensured in all the economic zones that have developed here, its positive impact will be reflected not only in Bangladesh, but globally."

He also discussed the Rohingya and Covid-19 situation of Chattogram with the city mayor.

City Mayor Rezaul Karim said that the Karnaphuli tunnel will be a game changer for the tourism and economic situation of Chattogram.

There are already signs of massive industrialisation at Mirsharai, Anwara and other parts of South Chattogram because of the tunnel, he noted.

"Now our biggest responsibility is to create a favourable environment for domestic and foreign investment. This requires the support and participation of global economic powers, "the mayor added.