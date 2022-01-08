World Bank pledges $745m loans for regional connectivity 

Economy

Saifuddin Saif
08 January, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:54 pm

Related News

World Bank pledges $745m loans for regional connectivity 

The loan for BBIN will be processed within the current fiscal, say officials 

Saifuddin Saif
08 January, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:54 pm
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

The World Bank (WB) has pledged to provide a $745m loan for the implementation of the Bangladesh Bhutan India Nepal (BBIN) Regional Transport and Trade Facilitation Program (Phase 1), which aims to boost connectivity among the countries.

The pledge was officially notified by a letter the WB recently sent to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the finance ministry, officials confirmed.

"Procedures regarding the World Bank loan will be completed within the current fiscal year," said Abdul Baki, additional secretary (wing Chief) of ERD.

"There is a possibility that the loan will be approved during the World Bank's board meeting in May," he added.

Eyeing the implementation of the BBIN program, the Bangladesh government has already moved towards necessary policy reforms and modernisation of infrastructures including the development of regional roads, revenue stations, land ports and naval ports.

Earlier last year (from 14 November to 13 December), a WB delegation visited Bangladesh and during the trip, they inspected various land ports and had meetings with several agencies.

The BBIN agreement was signed on 15 June 2015 at Bhutan's capital Thimphu to facilitate cross-border movement of passengers and cargo vehicles. Later, on 27 November, Bangladesh, India and Nepal ratified the pact during a tripartite meeting in Delhi while Bhutan backtracked.

Four state agencies –  Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA), Roads and Highways Department, Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh National Board of Revenue (NBR) will implement the programme, segmented into four components.  

According to sources at the ERD, $250m of the proposed loan amount will be handed to BLPA for developing infrastructures and enhancing the capacity of the three largest land ports of the country – Benapole, Bhomra and Burimari.

According to the project description, infrastructure development of the ports will be premised on digitalisation which will be reinforced by more efficient and automated border processes and cargo handling.

For the modernisation of custom houses of Dhaka and Chattogram and the development of revenue stations, another $170m will be provided which will be spent through the NBR.

The Chattogram custom house, which handles 90% of the country's export-import declarations, will be upgraded in line with global standards and will adopt green and climate-resilient construction, said the officials.

Of the remaining pledged amount, $300m will go for policy development and technical assistance in the regional connectivity project of Sylhet-Charkhai-Sheola-Sutarkandi highway upgrading under the supervision of the Roads and Highways Department.

The highway connects the Sheila land port at Sutrakandi with the Sylhet-Dhaka Highway which is part of the Asian Highway. A section of this road is also part of another strategic corridor, the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) corridor which extends from Kolkata.  

Financing this road section would complement the WB's investments in Benapole, Bhomra and Sheola land ports, the Asian Development Bank's investments on the Dhaka-Sylhet road and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's investment in the Sylhet-Tamabil road.

The support for the road infrastructure will be accompanied by technical assistance to help Bangladesh prepare and subsequently implement the BBIN motor vehicle pact.

Another $16m of the WB fund will be spent for the trade facilitation agreement (TFA) implementation, which will go through the commerce ministry.

Bangladesh's implementation of the TFA will be supported through the strengthening of the national trade facilitation committee (NTFC), development of a national trade facilitation action plan and the development of a decision support system for policy analysis, trade statistics and trade negotiations.

It was further agreed that the project will extend support for the skills development of women traders.

Top News

World Bank / loan / Regional connectivity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

13h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

13h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

6h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

9h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

9h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka