Working on making greener economic zones: Beza exec chairman

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza) said that Beza is working on making the economic zones in the country greener and more environment friendly.

Work on installing Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP), Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP), and Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) in the economic zones of the country is underway in light of climate change, he added.

At a land lease signing ceremony with N Mohammad Plastic Industries Limited on Wednesday, Harun said Beza is not only setting up industries but also working on developing skilled manpower in collaboration with various organisations.

Mohammad Ali Ahsan, executive member, Beza, signed the lease agreement on behalf of Beza, and Nazrul Haque, managing director, N Mohammad Plastic Industries Limited, on behalf of the company.

Under the agreement, N Mohammad Plastic Industries Limited will set up business in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), creating about 1600 jobs.

With an investment of US $51.22 million, the company plans to build plastic manufacturing plants producing a variety of products, on 10 acres of land in BSMSN.