Working on making greener economic zones: Beza exec chairman

Economy

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 09:06 pm

Related News

Working on making greener economic zones: Beza exec chairman

Beza is not only setting up industries but also working at developing skilled manpower, he added

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 09:06 pm
Working on making greener economic zones: Beza exec chairman

 

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza) said that Beza is working on making the economic zones in the country greener and more environment friendly.

Work on installing Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP), Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP), and Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) in the economic zones of the country is underway in light of climate change, he added. 

At a land lease signing ceremony with N Mohammad Plastic Industries Limited on Wednesday, Harun said Beza is not only setting up industries but also working on developing skilled manpower in collaboration with various organisations.

Mohammad Ali Ahsan, executive member, Beza, signed the lease agreement on behalf of Beza, and Nazrul Haque, managing director, N Mohammad Plastic Industries Limited, on behalf of the company.

Under the agreement, N Mohammad Plastic Industries Limited will set up business in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), creating about 1600 jobs.

With an investment of US $51.22 million, the company plans to build plastic manufacturing plants producing a variety of products, on 10 acres of land in BSMSN.

Top News

greener economic zones / Beza exec chairman / BEZA / Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) / Shaikh Yusuf Harun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

4h | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

4h | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh