Workers Party demands rationing for working class

Economy

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:35 pm

Related News

Workers Party demands rationing for working class

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

In the wake of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call to issue cards to one crore people to buy essential commodities during the recent price hike, the Bangladesh Workers Party has urged to bring the middle class, including working people from all walks of life, under this system.

To that end, the Workers Party has also called for the introduction of a full rationing system throughout the country.

A press statement issued by the Politburo of the Workers Party put forward the demands.

The party stressed that the market syndicate cannot create such inconvenient situations again if the government intervenes and introduces ration for all. 

People are rendered helpless in the face of rising commodity prices and as a result, the party believes something must be done to control the market syndicates.

The party hopes that the prime minister would consider their demands. 

Top News

Workers Party of Bangladesh / Ration / Rising Commodity Prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

7h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

10h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

11h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

1h | Videos
Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

1h | Videos
Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

1h | Videos
Who is sniper Wali?

Who is sniper Wali?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years