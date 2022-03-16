Workers Party demands rationing for working class

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

In the wake of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call to issue cards to one crore people to buy essential commodities during the recent price hike, the Bangladesh Workers Party has urged to bring the middle class, including working people from all walks of life, under this system.

To that end, the Workers Party has also called for the introduction of a full rationing system throughout the country.

A press statement issued by the Politburo of the Workers Party put forward the demands.

The party stressed that the market syndicate cannot create such inconvenient situations again if the government intervenes and introduces ration for all.

People are rendered helpless in the face of rising commodity prices and as a result, the party believes something must be done to control the market syndicates.