Women Chamber’s trade fair begins in Chattogram

The second cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) trade fair started on Friday in the port city under the initiative of Chittagong Women Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (CWCCI).

About 200 stalls and four pavilions are taking part in the fair inaugurated by Information and Broadcasting Minister Hassan Mahmud.

The inaugural function of the fair was held at Shaheed Sheikh Russell Park at Pahartali area of ​​the port city.

Chittagong Women Chamber President Monowara Hakim Ali presided over the inaugural function of the fair while Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam, Bangladesh Rubber Board Chairman Syeda Sarwar Jahan, and Chairman of the Trade Fair Committee Rekha Alam Chowdhury attended the event as special guests.

In his speech as the chief guest, Hasan Mahmud said, "Women have played a great role in moving the country forward. Only 10 years ago, I never thought a woman could be a DC, SP, or UNO. Women have been moving forward for a long time. Seventy percent of primary school teachers are women and 70% percent of the world's work is done by women."

The Bangladesh CMSME trade fair is being held for the second time with an aim to assist and encourage women entrepreneurs in the SME sector in marketing their products. This fair was organised for the first time in 2021.

The Export Promotion Bureau, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, SME Foundation and Jute Diversification Promotion Centre established by the Ministry of Industries are providing overall support for organising the fair.

Necessary arrangements, including police camp, CCTV cameras and private security guards, have been be made to ensure the security of the fair. Electric sub-stations and round-the-clock high capacity generators have been installed for ensuring uninterrupted power connection.