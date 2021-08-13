Wheat prices shoot up by Tk200 in a week

The price of wheat has skyrocketed as its wholesale price has shot up by Tk200 per maund (37.32 kg) in a week.

Market insiders said the price of wheat – one of the staple foods – has hiked due to manipulation of importers and traders on the pretext of price hikes of wheat in the international market.

Visits various stores at Khatunganj, the large wholesale market for consumer goods in Chattogram, The Business Standard has found Canadian wheat is sold at Tk1,250 per maund in the market on Thursday, which was Tk1,050-1,060 in the previous week.

Experts said traders had increased the price of the product in a week since the demand for the product increased after the end of lockdown.

Meanwhile, Indian wheat price has also hiked following the Canadian one. Indian wheat was sold at Tk1,060 on Thursday (12 August), an increase by Tk130 in a week.

Several wheat traders in Khatunganj said the wheat sold in the market at present was booked three to five months ago when the price of this staple food was low in the international market. There has been no recent price hike so a price increase in the domestic market on the pretext of the international market is not logical.

It would take at least two to three months for the wheat currently booked at higher prices to reach the domestic market, they added.

Abdur Razzak, the proprietor of Ismail Traders in Khatunganj, said the wheat market has been in a dull state for a long time. Its market remained stable even after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, but it has suddenly jumped since last week.

Another businessman said the month of Ramadan and Eid did not have much impact on the prices of the product. The price was stable at that time as there was a huge stock of wheat against the demand.

However, the importers and big traders have increased the price of the product after Eid-ul-Azha to destabilise the market, he added.

Meanwhile, according to a review of the last six months of wheat prices in the world market on the website of Index Mundi, the booking price of wheat was $237.94 per tonne in January and in February, it was $240.81.

In March, the price was $229.89 and it was $239.94 in April which was $278.45 in May. Last June, one tonne of wheat was booked at $238.77.

According to Chattogram Customs, more than 50 companies, including Abul Khair, Meghna Group, City Group, Aman Group, BSM Group, S Alam, Deshbandhu, TK Group, import wheat in the country.

Traders said Bangladesh usually imports wheat from Canada, Russia, Ukraine and India. Currently Canadian and Indian wheat is in the market. The price of wheat in the domestic market has been declining for the last three-four months.