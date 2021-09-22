Virtual expo of export products in October

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is organising a virtual expo to showcase Bangladeshi products and services to foreign buyers.

The seven-day fair styled "Sourcing Bangladesh-2021, Virtual Edition" will kick off on October 18.

Speaking at a press conference at the EPB office in the capital on Wednesday, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the purpose of the fair is to connect Bangladeshi sellers with potential foreign buyers.

In the expo, the participating companies will showcase their products, present audio-visual and digital brochures on the virtual platform, as well as hold virtual business-to-business (B2B) meetings. The website of the fair will have a buyer-seller database for B2B meetings.

The commerce minister said the fair will be organised focusing on the major export sectors of Bangladesh.

The companies in the readymade garments (RMG), leather and leather products, jute and jute products, agro and agro-processed products, home textile and home décor, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, ICT, plastic, electric and electronic products, light engineering products, furniture, and furniture styles and handicrafts sectors will showcase their products in the fair.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said they have targeted the EU, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa to find new buyers for Bangladeshi products.

"We hope that this fair will be able to create new markets by exploring potential buyers," he added.

The EPB expects about 150 to 200 exporters from the proposed sectors to participate in the virtual fair.

The website of the exhibition www.sourcing-bangladesh.com will have a database of buyers and sellers for six months after the end of the fair. Webinars will be organised to exhibit potential export products and investment opportunities and benefits to attract foreign investment.

EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan invited foreign buyers and sellers to participate in the fair.

He said the fee for exhibitors participating in the expo has been fixed at Tk85,000 but buyers and visitors can visit the fair through free online registration.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and other officials concerned attended the press conference.