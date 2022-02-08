VAT stands, booths in Chattogram for taxpayers

Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate of Chattogram will set up mobile VAT stands and VAT booths for the second time in Chattogram city and Cox's Bazar.

All VAT related services will be provided to the taxpayers on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 VAT booths and five VAT stands set up at various shopping malls and marketplaces. VAT officials and representatives of shop owners' associations of different markets will provide the services, according to sources from Chattogram VAT.

The Chattogram VAT has undertaken the initiative to popularise EFD services as well as to raise public awareness about online VAT registration and VAT returns submission.

The VAT stands will be set up in five crowded places under the jurisdiction of Chattogram VAT, four in the port city and one in Cox's Bazar.

The places are the amphitheatre at the Outer Stadium, the open space to the left of the CEPZ entrance, the entrance to the Singapore Bangkok Market in Agrabad, the open field in front of the GEC Convention Centre and the Kalatali hotel and motel zone in Cox's Bazar.

Seven VAT booths will be set up in seven shopping malls and centres in the port city. These are New Market, Zahur Ahmed Hawkers Market, Golam Rasul Market, Teri Bazar, Riazuddin Bazar, Sanmar Ocean City and Chattogram Shopping Complex. In Cox's Bazar, two VAT booths will be set up at Barabazar and Amirabad in Lohagarh.

At the same time, VAT related services will be provided from the help desk of local VAT offices of Chandgaon, Patia, Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban.

The services from the VAT booths and VAT stands will be provided from 11am to 6pm.

Mohammad Akbar Hossain, commissioner of Chattogram VAT Commissionerate, said the initiative has been undertaken to raise public awareness about VAT and to ease service providing to the taxpayers.

He urged the traders to come to the nearest VAT booth or VAT stand for registration, return submission and other services. At the same time, he requested the people to take the VAT receipt while purchasing anything.

He said collecting VAT invoices while purchasing goods from the shops where EFD machines have been installed will ensures the deposit of VAT in the government treasury. Moreover, the buyers are likely to win prizes in lottery.