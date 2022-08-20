'Unnecessary remarks of FM will weaken Bangladesh’s bargaining position'

Economy

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 07:04 pm

Related News

'Unnecessary remarks of FM will weaken Bangladesh’s bargaining position'

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 07:04 pm
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) Executive Director Selim Raihan has said the recent statement of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on seeking India's backing to keep Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in power will weaken country's bargaining position for economic partnerships. 

"As a student of political economy, I can say such unnecessary remarks from the top of important ministries will weaken our bargaining position in important areas," he wrote on his Facebook handle Saturday (20 August). 

He also claimed that Momen's statement has tarnished the image of Bangladesh. 

Bangladesh is now in various negotiations and processes for closer economic and trade relations with countries in the global and regional context such as the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with India, wrote the Sanem chief. 

He also noted that these economic and trade agreement processes require a lot of bargaining to protect the country's interests efficiently which can be hindered by such remarks. 

Earlier at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on Thursday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen reportedly said that he urged the Indian government to back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that she can stay in power.

His statement sparked controversy on social media platforms. 

Bangladesh / Top News

South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem) / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bruce W Jentleson. Sketch: TBS

Who’s winning the sanctions war?

4h | Panorama
BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

6h | Food
Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

8h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

1h | Videos
NBR takes 7-point reform plan to boost tax collection

NBR takes 7-point reform plan to boost tax collection

2h | Videos
Classic Hamburger Recipe

Classic Hamburger Recipe

7h | Videos
Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings