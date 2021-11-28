Unique ID for e-commerce trading from December

Economy

Abul Kashem
28 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 10:21 pm

Related News

Unique ID for e-commerce trading from December

Companies that receive UBID will be able to publish it on their Facebook page or website

Abul Kashem
28 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 10:21 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The commerce ministry is set to introduce compulsory Unique Business Identification (UBID) from December for e-commerce trading on any online platforms including Facebook.

The ministry has finalised the process of issuing the UBID against trade licenses for e-commerce trading, a ministry official confirmed The Business Standard.

"Pending approval from the cabinet, the registration and issuance of UBID is set to begin from December," Md Hafizur Rahman, director general of the commerce ministry's WTO cell, said.

"We will forward the process for the cabinet's approval within the next couple of days. Later, upon nods from the commerce minister and ICT state minister we will officially start providing UBID to the e-commerce businesses," the additional secretary added.

Commerce ministry officials said any e-commerce traders, whether small or big, and on whichever platform they are operating, must be registered. Initially, the traders will be possibly given two-to-three months' time. The UBID will be issued to those who will get registration.

The officials added that the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) will shut down the sites or facebook pages of those who will fail to secure registration.

The registration applications must include information including identity of the owner, a copy of their national identity card, trade license, mobile number and permanent and current address. In addition, if the business is based within city corporations – a certificate from the ward councillor, the mayor of the municipality or the chairman of the union council must be submitted.

Applications will be screened and registered by the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC). However, there is no fee for this registration.

Those who do not receive, or do not register, will be monitored and upon identification by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the IIT wing of the Ministry of Commerce, the BTRC will shut them down.

Besides, the Bangladesh Bank, the National Board of Revenue and the Ministry of Home Affairs will also be able to monitor the activities of e-commerce businesses.

Hafizur Rahman said that the application form will be available online, from where the e-commerce operators will be able to apply. Application forms are available on two websites, mygov.bd and ubid.gov.bd. These sites will have a list of registered companies, so that buyers can check and order products and services.

Companies that receive UBID will be able to publish it on their Facebook page or website. This will help buyers know that the company has government registration.

Top News

Unique Business Identification (UBID) / e-commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 