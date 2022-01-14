UN emphasises tourism for economic recovery in 2022

Economy

TBS Report
14 January, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 05:25 pm

Related News

UN emphasises tourism for economic recovery in 2022

It suggests countries diversify their tourism businesses

TBS Report
14 January, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The United Nations has emphasised the tourism sector for global economic recovery in 2022.

It discussed the importance of the sector, particularly for developing economies, in the current perspective on its flagship report "World Economic Situation and Prospects", said a press release.

After a global contraction of 3.4% in 2020 and a rebound of 5.5% in 2021, the world economy is projected to grow by 4% in 2022 and then 3.5% in 2023, the 2022 edition of the report said.

Mentioning the tourism sector as a major export category, after fuels and chemicals (prior to the pandemic), and recognising its role as a source of employment and economic development, the report said the sector's recovery would drive growth in every region of the world.

The report was made based on data from the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the release reads. 

"The sudden halt in international tourism caused by the pandemic has revealed the sector's importance to both national economies and individual livelihoods. The flagship UN report based on the UNWTO data assesses the cost of declining tourism and illustrates just how important restarting tourism will be in 2022 and beyond."

The report illustrates how the pandemic's impact has been felt beyond the sector itself. International tourist arrivals plunged by 73% in 2020, dropping to levels not seen for 30 years, it said, adding that while tourism did record a modest improvement in the third quarter of 2021, international arrivals between January-September 2021 were still 20% below the previous year (2020) levels and 76% below 2019 levels.

The crisis has had a devastating impact on employment, including in hospitality, travel services and retail trade.

It has disproportionately affected vulnerable groups, including youth and migrant workers, as well as workers with lower educational attainment and skills. Exacerbation of the gender divide is evident, especially in developing countries, with women seeing greater declines in employment and labour force participation than men.

Further analysing the sector's role in economic recovery, the UN report notes that many destinations, in particular tourism-dependent countries, will need to diversify their tourism throughout 2022 and beyond.

Top News

UN report / Global Economic Recovery / Tourism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shovon Islam. Illustration: TBS

As RMG orders surge, so do the headaches

6h | Panorama
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Towards creating a more equal society

6h | Thoughts
Rafiqul Islam has dedicated his whole life to the art of rickshaw painting. The painting pictured here was inspired by the famous Dogs Playing Poker painting. Photo: Protibha

Rickshaw art seeks refuge on boxes, cups and ornaments

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Helpful horse in remote life

Helpful horse in remote life

2h | Videos
The way, not the will

The way, not the will

2h | Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

2h | Videos
Overcentralisation leads to poverty

Overcentralisation leads to poverty

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike