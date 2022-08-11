Economic uncertainties unlikely to come under control in a year: Dr Debapriya

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has said that the various uncertainties of the economy would not come under control in a single year.

He also said that all the assumptions for the national budget of the current fiscal year and medium-term framework numbers are gradually becoming irrelevant.

So, he proposed for a transitional policy understanding to recover the economy from crisis and face challenges raised both in home and abroad.

A policy package for stabilisation and consolidation of the economy for 2-3 years is required, he recommended during a press briefing titled "Overcoming the Current Economic Challenges – Towards a Transitional Policy Understanding" held virtually on Thursday (11 August).

He said at the event, an immediate consultative and participatory package is required to stabilise macro economy, sustain production and employment, and protect vulnerable groups.

Participation of political leaders, public representatives, economists and policy makers should be ensured in the process to protect the economy from possible political distractions in the future, he added.

Analysing the current crisis and future challenges of the economy, Dr Debapriya said that the government is blaming the volatile global economy for the challenges it is facing, but weakness in the financial sector and lack of reforms has reduced the shock absorption capacity of the economy.

He explained that there are three domains of a transitional package–

A. Stabilisation macro-economy – realigning supply and demand side factors

1. Liberalising interest rate with a band to protect real value of savings and moderate credit growth.

2. Make exchange rate more market based and do away with multiple premium rates for different types of foreign exchange earners.

3. Higher revenue uptake by reaching out to unregistered potential taxpayers.

4. Review the subsidy package to protect "good subsidies" for agriculture (i.e. fertiliser and electricity) and liquid fuel (i.e. diesel and petrol); remove all "bad subsidies" (capacity charges).

5. Augment public expenditure austerity measures and ensure impactful implementation of the "A" and "B" category ADP projects.

6. Further streamline import control measures with an eye on price situation of certain consumer goods.

7. Expand fiscal space by accelerating utilisation of the high level foreign development finance received in FY21 and FY22.

8. Make effective use of Budget Support received from the World Bank and ADB to ensure additional contractual disbursement.

9. Negotiate with IMF substantive balance of payment support.

B. Sustain production and employment in a subdued growth situation

1. Focus on Aman. Production of Aman rice is anticipated to be affected this year due to drought and floods. This can affect food security as Aman is country's second-largest staple crop. Reducing costs of agricultural inputs, including diesel and fertilisers will be essential to safeguard the farmers.

2. Sectoral growth rates of animal farming and fisheries are declining, these sectors should receive more support.

3. Smooth outflow of migrant workers to new, not so new and traditional markets should get effective attention.

4. Industry workers, particularly RMG workers will need dearness allowances, if not wage adjustment (unchanged since January 2019).

5. Monitor layoff in the informal sector and consider one-time targeted cash incentive.

6. In order to protect the interests of informal sector workers an environment conducive to immigration needs to be created and sustained.

C. Protect vulnerable groups who are disproportionately affected

1. Accelerated and transparent implementation of the Family Card programme targeting 10 million families.

2. TCB network needs to be expanded up to district level and rice to be included for sale.

3. All safety net allowances to be increased to 1000tk per month.

4. Coverage of social safety net programmes needs to be expanded and monitored with proper data support.

5. A one-time cash transfer may be considered for self-registered unemployed youth. Alternatively, a reimbursable youth credit card scheme may be considered.