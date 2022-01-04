Trade fair buyers interested in android LED TV

The country's electronics giants have brought android LED television sets with attractive designs and features at the Dhaka International Trade Fair.

The sellers said an increasing number of buyers are showing interest in these TVs.

Different local and foreign TV brands including Walton, Minister, Samsung, Konka, Vision and Jamuna are selling television sets at 10% to 15% discount with prices ranging from Tk9,800 to Tk20 lakh. The companies are offering free delivery to the homes of the buyers.

Officials of the companies participating in the fair said the sale of Android LED TVs is increasing as the TVs can be used for Internet browsing.

Tanbir Mahmud Shuvo, an official of Walton, said they have sold 20 TV sets so far, 19 of which are Android TV.

Minister has brought its new model of android TV with a 58-inch monitor, priced at Tk1.06 lakh. The company's Divisional Manager FM Mahfuzul Islam told The Business Standard, "Many visitors are showing interest to our TVs at the fair. More than 20 customers have said that they would buy our TV."

Vision has brought its new model android TV with 43-inch monitor to the fair, priced at Tk49,900; while its LED TV is priced at Tk21,500.

Konka is providing a 10% discount on its TVs at the fair. Its new model of android TV, being sold at Tk84,990, has a 75-inch monitor.

A new model of Android TV with 55-inch monitor is being sold at Tk98,000 at Jamuna's stall at the fair. The price of its 32-inch monitor android TV is Tk27,400 while its 32-inch LED TV and 20-inch LED TV is priced at Tk32,000 and Tk9,800 respectively.

According to a recent study of Marketing Watch Bangladesh (MWB), in 2020, Walton occupied 25%-26%, Samsung 11%, Singer 9% and Sony 5% of the TV market in Bangladesh. The remaining 20% of the TV market is occupied by imported Chinese TVs.

In 2020, the size of Bangladesh's TV market was $636 million. If the current growth rate continues, it will increase to $940 million in 2025.