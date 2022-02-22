Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

Economy

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 11:14 pm

Related News

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

According to finance ministry officials who are privy to the universal pension plan, any citizen aged at least 18 to maximum 60 will be eligible to open the pension account with the national identity card (NID)

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 11:14 pm
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

If an individual aged 18 or above deposits Tk1,000 per month, the savings will be around Tk5 lakh when they turn 60. But the 60-year-old citizen will be receiving Tk60,000 per month as pension until death, according to the universal pension plan Bangladesh is set to introduce, according to an official.

The finance ministry official said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the details of the pension scheme on Saturday next week. Prior to that, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will brief the reporters about the plan on Wednesday after the cabinet committee meeting on public purchase.

According to finance ministry officials who are privy to the universal pension plan, any citizen aged at least 18 to maximum 60 will be eligible to open the pension account with the national identity card (NID).   

However, public employees and autonomous organisation staff will not qualify for the scheme.  

According to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the life expectancy of Bangladeshis is 72.8 years.

Ministry officials said a law for the universal pension scheme is being formulated, and it will be ready within one and a half or two months. There will be a pension authority under the law, and the scheme will be launched in the 2022-23 fiscal year.      

There will be no contribution from the state coffer for "solvent citizens" in the scheme. The government will lend support only to people belonging to "marginal classes", according to the officials.       

The government will invest the pension fund in treasury bills, bonds and infrastructural development projects, and pay 10% interest for it.    

On Thursday last week, Senior Finance Secretary Abdur Rauf Talukder placed the universal pension strategy paper before the prime minister. Subsequently, the finance ministry said the prime minister gave various instructions on the strategy document prepared in the light of international experience, context and economic potential of Bangladesh.

The PM asked the Finance Division to take measures promptly for formulating a law in this regard.

Bangladesh / Top News

universal pension scheme / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European countries may follow Germany’s lead

European countries may follow Germany’s lead

2h | Analysis
When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

10h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

12h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

13h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

2h | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

3h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

4h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business