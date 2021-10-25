Tk214cr of customers’ money stuck in BB payment system since 1 July

Some Tk214 crore paid by the customers to e-commerce platforms are now stuck in the Bangladesh Bank's payment system (escrow service) since 1 July this year, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

"Steps will be taken to refund the money to the customers within the next three months," the minister said in a briefing after a meeting today.

"Refund to the customers who made payments to Jubok, Destiny and Evaly before 1 July now depends on court order," he added.

Telecom Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman and central bank officials attended the meeting at the ministry.

Mesbaul Haque, general manager of the Bangladesh Bank's Payment Systems Department, said, "Payment gateways in the country do not have license yet. But they should not be termed illegal as the licensing process is underway."

A large number of customers have been deceived by various e-commerce companies, including Evaly, e-Orange, Dhamaka even after paying prices in advance.

To curb such fraud and protect the interests of consumers, the government issued guidelines for the management of digital commerce.

The central bank issued a circular on 30 June this year by launching escrow service.

It said the payment gateways would keep the advance payments that the buyers would pay. After delivering the products to their buyers, e-commerce companies will submit their documents to the payment gateways. After checking those documents, the gateways will transfer money to the accounts of the e-commerce companies.