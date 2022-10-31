Tax service month in November for submitting returns

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to provide an opportunity for taxpayers to get Electronic Taxpayer Identification Numbers (e-TINs) throughout November in a festive atmosphere at income tax offices in the country and submit their tax returns.

Declaring November as Tax Service Month, the NBR said separate desks will be set up at all income tax offices in the country to collect returns.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem will inaugurate the programme on Tuesday (1 November).

The authorities started collecting tax returns by organising tax fairs in 2010. However, it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and has not been organised since then.

The last day for submitting tax returns under the Tax Service Month is 30 November, which is observed as Tax Day by the NBR. After that a taxpayer has to pay 2% interest per month on the total tax.

People concerned said the number of tax returns is expected to increase a lot in the current financial year due to different steps taken by the NBR.

Filing of tax returns is mandatory for all TIN holders from this year. The proof of tax return has to be submitted to get 38 types of services, they said.

Currently, the number of e-TIN holders in the country is around 80 lakh. Of them, only about 25 lakh people submitted returns last year.

This number may increase to 40 lakh in the current year, officials said.