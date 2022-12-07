Tax deduction at source now goes online to ensure transparency

Economy

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 10:33 pm

Related News

Tax deduction at source now goes online to ensure transparency

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 10:33 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked all public and private sector organisations to submit the tax deducted at source online, which was previously submitted manually, with a view to bringing transparency in source tax management.

The online source tax submission system will be known as "electronic tax deduction at source" (eTDS), says a statutory regulatory order (SRO) issued by the revenue board on Wednesday.

The NBR notification states that statements related to tax deduction or collection should be prepared electronically. In this case, income tax deduction and deposit to the government treasury should be done online or over the counter (OTC) by logging on to the NBR website – www.edts.gov.bd – and displaying it online, it adds.

A senior official of the NBR's tax department told The Business Standard that this measure has been taken mainly to bring transparency in the management of tax deducted at source (TDS) and simplify the process.

As a result, information on how much money an organisation has collected from whom will be available quickly, the official said, adding that tax officers do not have to go to the offices and collect the taxes manually.

It will also facilitate monitoring of the TDS system and increase collection, he continued.

According to NBR sources, about 50,000 companies currently deduct income tax at source in the country and about 60% of the tax generated by the NBR is collected through this process.

In the current fiscal year 2022-23, the NBR has set a target of collecting Tk1,22,000 crore from the income tax sector.

Top News

Tax Cut

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

10h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

13h | Long Read
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

11h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

41m | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46m | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

1h | Videos
Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup