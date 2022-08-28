Strong logistics needed to survive in global trade: Experts

Infrastructure development and skilled manpower are needed in the country's logistics sector in order to expand foreign trade and compete in international trade, said trade leaders and entrepreneurs at an event.

Skilled human resources in the logistics sector are missing and investments should be made in human resource development. Without skilled human resources the benefits of logistics cannot be tapped, they said at the pre-launch programme of a diploma course in logistics and supply chain management at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Chattogram on Sunday.

The diploma course, "An eye on vision-2041 of Freight Forwarding and Logistics Sector's Skill Development", will be launched in a joint initiative of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (Baffa) and USAID's Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity.

Entrepreneurs at the programme said the capacity of Chittagong port should be expanded to increase trade. To improve logistics support, the development of all related sectors is required, including the development of transport facilities and modern container depots, skilled manpower, and human resources development in general.

Chittagong Independent University and East Delta University will launch the course. Apart from the universities in Chattogram, at least two private universities in Dhaka will also offer this course starting January 2023, said Baffa leaders, adding that this new course will help develop skilled manpower in the logistics sector.

Chief guest at the event, State Minister for Shipping, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, said, "The private sector is playing a role in the economy of Bangladesh and we are now at a turning point. About 60% of our population is the young generation. We have to use them."

Photo: TBS

"Baffa has taken timely initiatives to create skilled manpower and many universities have come forward. I wish you success in the new course," he said.

Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority, Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, spoke as special guest at the event presided by Baffa President Kabir Ahmed.

M Shahjahan said, "Chittagong port was fully operational even during the pandemic and logistics support was fully operational. For this, Chittagong Port Authority is grateful to all, starting from BGMEA, BKMEA, Baffa, district administrations, the police, and truck drivers."

The port authority will provide all kinds of cooperation including practical support and port visits to make the course successful, the chairman added.

Photo: TBS

Baffa Senior Vice-President, Amirul Islam Chowdhury (Mizan), delivered the opening speech. Dr Emon Kalyan Chowdhury, a professor at Chittagong Independent University, was the keynote speaker.

Marc Shiman, chief of party of USAID's Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity, Asif A Chowdhury, president of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, Muhammad Sekandar Khan, vice-chancellor of East Delta University, also addressed the conference.