Strike halts container operations at Chattogram port

Economy

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 02:35 pm

Related News

Strike halts container operations at Chattogram port

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 02:35 pm
Strike halts container operations at Chattogram port

Container and good transport delivery from Chattogram port have come to a halt since morning due to a 72-hour strike called by Bangladesh Covered-Van Truck Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association and Bangladesh Truck Drivers, Workers Federation to meet their 15-point demand.

Trucks, covered vans, prime movers stopped entering the port to deliver goods since 6 am and export containers also stopped coming from 19 private off-docks.

Traders will face financial losses if the strike is not called off, according to concerned officials. 

Chattogram Prime Mover Workers' Union President Md Mainuddin said the strike has been called to meet their 15-point demands. 

"We have been protesting for a long time to realise our 15-point demands including ban on collecting of advance income tax on truck and covered van owners," he told The Business Standard. 

Additionally, Mainuddin claimed that licensing of truck and covered van drivers has been stopped for 10 years. "It should be resumed immediately," he added. 

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the three-day strike would cause severe damage to the country's economy. 

"If the transportation of goods in the port is stopped, the image of the country in the international arena will be damaged," he told The Business Standard. 

These demands need to be resolved through negotiations not by stopping the transportation of goods, he said. 

Private inland container depots (ICD) Owners' Association (BICDA) President Nurul Kaiyum Khan said such a programme by taking the country's economy hostage is undesirable. 

"If the containers of exported goods does not reach the port on time, ships' schedule will be disrupted," he told The Business Standard.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omor Faruk said container transportation has been closed at the port but other activities are normal.

On average, about 4,000 TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units) containers are delivered from the port every day. 

In addition, 200 TEUs of export goods are taken to the port for shipping from 19 private ICDs. 500 containers of imported goods, including empty containers, are brought to the ICDs every day. 

Officials claimed if trucks and covered vans stop operating for 72 hours, some 12,000 containers will clog the port.

Bangladesh / Top News

strike / Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) / Chattogram Port

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

20h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly