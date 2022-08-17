Strict action if commodity prices are raised unnecessarily: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday warned that the government will take stern action if the prices of essential goods or transport fares are raised unnecessarily on the plea of hike in fuel prices.

Taking the recent fuel price-hike as an advantage, some unscrupulous businessmen have increased the price of goods and also the transport cost to enhance their profits, he said while exchanging views with journalists at the Bangladesh Secretariat here.

"It (irrational price hike) is in no way acceptable. Our government is monitoring these and I hope business organisations and leaders will play a role in this regard. If needed, the government will take strict action against them," said Dr Hasan, also a joint general secretary of Awami League.

Replying to a question about the Hartal (strike) called by the left-leaning alliance to protest the price-hike of daily commodities, the minister said there is high inflation throughout the world.

He said the inflation is 8.5% in the US, 9.4% in the UK, 25% in Pakistan and over 9% in Australia. But the inflation is 7.5% in Bangladesh and was below 7% till May last, which is lower than many countries, he added.

The AL joint general secretary said the left-leaning alliance is a pro-liberation force and this is why he respects them, said a PID handout.

The information minister requested them so that anti-liberation forces including BNP, anti-state force and militant groups would not be benefited with their activities.