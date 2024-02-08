Walton's sponsor director to offload 100,000 shares

Stocks

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 08:23 pm

Related News

Walton's sponsor director to offload 100,000 shares

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 08:23 pm
Walton logo. Photo: Collected
Walton logo. Photo: Collected

SM Rezaul Alam, sponsor director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd, has declared the sale of 100,000 shares of the company in the secondary market. This move aims to augment free float shares per directives from the securities regulator.

Free float, also known as public float, refers to the shares of a company that can be publicly traded without prior declaration.

According to the company's disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Thursday, SM Rezaul Alam will sell the shares at the prevailing market price in the block market through DSE within 30 working days.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Thursday, Walton's shares closed at Tk824.40 each at the DSE.

Currently, Walton's free float shares at the DSE are 1% of its total shares. SM Rezaul Alam currently holds 39,000,000 shares of the company.

In May last year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) gave Walton's sponsors and directors three years to ensure that at least 10% of its shares are free float.

The BSEC, on 12 September 2021, ordered Walton Hi-Tech Industries, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd, and the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) to ensure a minimum of 10% free-float shares within a year through offloading shares held by sponsors.

In 2020, Walton raised Tk100 crore by issuing only 0.97% shares.

It had paid a 300% cash dividend for its general shareholders and a 90% cash for sponsor shareholders for the 2022-23 financial year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Walton / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

5h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

10h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

3h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

3h | Videos
Which leather jacket is better?

Which leather jacket is better?

Now | Videos
Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

5h | Videos