Walton’s profit drops by 26% in FY22

The annual earnings per share (EPS) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd declined by 26% to Tk40.16 for the 2021-22 fiscal year (FY22), from Tk54.21 in the previous year.

The company is yet to discuss the factors that dragged its profit down, while analysts attribute the decline to soaring costs and rising unit prices.

At the end of June, the company's net asset value per share stood at Tk334.68.

The company's board recommended cash dividends of Tk25 against each share for its shareholders, while the sponsors and directors would get Tk15 per share.

The company is set to virtually conduct its annual general meeting on 28 September this year, and the record date will be 4 September.

Walton shares, with a face value of Tk10 each, closed 0.4% lower at Tk1,077.1 on Monday on the Dhaka Stock Exchange compared to the previous trading session.