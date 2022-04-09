Two banks declare dividends for 2021

Stocks

TBS Report  
09 April, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 08:51 pm

Two banks declare dividends for 2021

The City Bank and Pubali Bank Ltd – two private-sector lenders listed on the capital market – have recommended dividends for 2021 for their shareholders.  

The dividends were declared at the companies' board meeting on Thursday evening.  

The City Bank recommended a 25% dividend – 12.5% cash and 12.5% stock.

Last year, its consolidated net profit was Tk549.61 crore, up from Tk436.49 crore in the previous year.

The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk5.15 and its net asset value at Tk30.68 as of 31 December 2021.

The bank's solo profit was Tk473.84 crore and EPS stood at Tk4.44.

The company has fixed 12 April for holding an annual general meeting (AGM). The record date for the AGM will be 5 May.

As of 31 March 2022, sponsors and directors together held 32.70%, institutions 23.06%, foreign investors 3.53% and the general public 40.71% shares in the company.

The last trading share price of the company on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) was Tk25.10 per share on Thursday.

On the other hand, Pubali Bank recommended a 12.5% cash dividend for 2021.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Tk434.97 crore, which was Tk370.19 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated EPS stood at Tk4.23 and its net asset value at Tk38.69 as of 31 December 2021.

The bank's solo profit was Tk390.75 crore and EPS stood at Tk3.60 during the period.

It has set 31 May for arranging an AGM and 8 May as the record date.

As of 31 March 2022, sponsors and directors jointly owned 31.50%, institutions 27%, foreign investors 0.23%, and the general public 41.27% shares in the company.

The last trading share price of the company on the DSE was Tk27.90 per share on Thursday.

 

