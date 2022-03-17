Two banks declare dividends for 2021

Two publicly listed banks- Bank Asia Ltd and Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd- have announced shareholder dividends for the financial year that ended on 31 December, 2021.

The dividends were announced at the companies' latest board meetings on Wednesday.

Bank Asia

Bank Asia declared a 15% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021.

During this period, the consolidated net profit of the company was Tk272.82 crore, which was Tk202.87 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk2.34 and net asset value per share was Tk23.33 as of 31 December 2021.

The company has fixed an annual general meeting (AGM) on 28 April 2022. The record date for the AGM will be 6 April.

Shahjalal Islami Bank

On the other hand, Shahjalal Islami Bank declared 5% stock and 10% cash dividends for the same period.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Tk259.33 crore for 2021, which was Tk191.41 crore in the previous year.

Meanwhile, its consolidated EPS was Tk2.52 and net asset value per share was Tk19.27 as of 31 December 2021.

The company has fixed its AGM on 28 April 2022. The record date for the AGM will be 6 April.