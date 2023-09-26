Three banks to issue Tk1,600cr bonds

Stocks

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 09:53 pm

Related News

Three banks to issue Tk1,600cr bonds

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 09:53 pm
Three banks to issue Tk1,600cr bonds

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed three banks to issue subordinated bonds worth Tk1,600 crore to meet their tier-2 capital base. 

The banks are One Bank, Brac Bank, and Dutch Bangla Bank.

One Bank will issue bonds worth Tk400 crore, Brac Bank Tk700 crore, and Dutch Bangla Bank Tk500 crore. 

The bonds will be unsecured, non-convertible, fully redeemable, and will have a floating interest rate. 

They will be issued among institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals through private placement at a face value of Tk10 lakh per unit in the case of One Bank and Brac Bank, and Tk1 crore in the case of Dutch Bangla Bank.

Green Delta Capital Limited will be the trustee of the bond for One Bank, and UCB Investment Ltd will be an arranger. UCB Investment Ltd will also be the trustee of the bond for Brac Bank, and Brac EPL Investment Ltd will be an arranger. The Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Ltd will be the trustee of the bond for Dutch Bangla Bank, and Prime Bank Investment Ltd will be an arranger.

Bond / Bangladesh Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy